Large-scale offensive by Russian Federation is expected near Siversk: enemy is preparing groups for frosts, - 47th SMB "Magura"

Russia is amassing forces near Siversk and may launch armoured assaults with the onset of cold weather. Defence forces are actively mining approaches and strengthening positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air by Yurii Hulko, deputy commander of the tank battalion of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura".

"I think that when the cold weather sets in and the fields and soil freeze a little, the enemy will try to attack using a large amount of equipment and armoured groups. Therefore, we cannot say for sure that there will only be small groups. There will be large assaults using a very large amount of armoured vehicles. We need to expect this and prepare for it," said the deputy commander of the tank battalion of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura".

We remind you that over the past day, defenders repelled numerous attacks by the Russian Federation in Donbas: 68 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction, 29 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, and dozens of shellings on other fronts.

Watch more: Two dozen Russian drones destroyed by fighters of 47th SMB with help of anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO