Italy is preparing 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, - Defense Minister Crozetto

Italy is preparing a 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, our position remains unchanged. We continue to assist Kyiv in any way we can. It is likely that we will prepare a new package, which I will soon present in the same format as the other packages," said Crozetto.

According to him, this will be the 12th aid package to Ukraine from the Italian government.

The minister also commented on the possible provision of Patriot systems, noting that they are being transferred by Germany, while Italy has already exhausted all possibilities for supporting Ukraine without weakening its own defense.