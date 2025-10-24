Trump and Rutte want Italy to join PURL arms procurement program for Ukraine – media

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are urging Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to join the PURL arms procurement program for Ukraine.

Italy’s position on the PURL program

According to the publication, Rome initially refused to take part in the program, citing economic difficulties and the Italian public’s growing skepticism toward continued military support for Ukraine.

"Pressure has mounted on Meloni, Trump himself asked the prime minister to make an effort. However, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has been the most insistent, realizing that only through this initiative can arms procurement for Kyiv be stimulated and the Alliance kept united," La Stampa wrote.

According to the outlet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed Italy’s participation in the PURL program with Meloni. Sources say the Italian prime minister’s position has recently "become less categorical."

Meloni, however, remains wary of domestic political backlash — particularly from her coalition partners in the League party, who oppose increasing spending on aid to Ukraine.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was launched jointly by NATO and the United States in August 2025. The first package was funded by the Netherlands with $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden with $495 million, the third by Germany with $500 million, and the fourth — also $500 million — was announced by Canada.

Deliveries under the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the United States has already finalized the contents of the third and fourth packages together with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative is designed to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be procured in the United States. Its goal is to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and create the conditions for a just and lasting peace.

