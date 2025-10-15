More than half of NATO allies have joined PURL initiative - Rutte

More than half of NATO member states have joined the PURL initiative, under which European countries are transferring American weapons to NATO for Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"While we continue to provide for our own defense, we continue to support Ukraine. Their security is linked to ours. These are not just words, they are reflected in the support we provide to Ukraine. Thanks to funding from Allied countries, we are providing Ukraine with critical American equipment through the Priority Ukraine Requirements List, or PURL. This provides Ukraine with the American weapons it really needs to protect its people and hold the front line. We started - we started strong, in fact, when six member states financed the first PURL packages. And today we have heard from one Ally after another about new contributions. More than half of NATO member states have already signed the agreement, ensuring this important stream of support for Ukraine," he said.

Rutte stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

"We all support the United States-led effort to end the war against Ukraine and secure a just and lasting peace. But day after day, night after night, Russia continues to strike Ukraine, attacking its population and civilian infrastructure, including energy networks, as winter approaches, leaving people without heat, light, and water. Our support for Ukraine is crucial, and it will continue unabated," the head of the Alliance added.

