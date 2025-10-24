Italy preparing aid package for Ukraine with missiles for SAMP/T systems – Bloomberg

Italy is preparing its twelfth military aid package for Ukraine, with the main focus on ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. The package could be finalized by the end of the year, depending on the completion of parliamentary procedures.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has already sent 11 aid packages to Ukraine, worth between €2.5 and €3 billion. Italy has also delivered two SAMP/T air defense batteries to Kyiv. Details of the new deliveries remain classified.

Sources note that these steps demonstrate Prime Minister Meloni’s continued support for Ukraine despite Italy’s limited budget capacity.

In addition, the Italian government is considering exempting defense spending from budget limits after completing the excessive deficit procedure — a move that would allow increased funding for the armed forces.

Italy is also ready to join NATO’s PURL initiative, which provides for the joint purchase of U.S. Patriot missiles using European funds. The amount of Italy’s contribution is currently being clarified.

