Zelenskyy meets Meloni: they discussed energy system protection, joint defense projects, and frozen Russian assets. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed how to protect our energy sector from Russian attacks and make it more resilient. Italy has the necessary expertise and equipment for this.

Separately, we talked about joint defense projects within the SAFE program. It is important that such initiatives serve the interests of all of Europe," the President said.

The parties also touched upon the important topic of the use of frozen Russian assets.

"It is only fair that these funds be directed to support and defend our country," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the European Union is considering possible initiatives to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.