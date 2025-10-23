Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of "Coalition of Willing" meeting. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed, among other issues, ways to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We coordinated our positions ahead of the upcoming meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing.’ Now is the time when there is a real chance to end the war and stop Russia. To achieve this, we must continue to strengthen pressure on the Russian Federation, increase support for Ukraine, and finalize the framework for security guarantees," the president said.

The two presidents also discussed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine and the strengthening of air defence and the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector, which are now key priorities.

Read more: Negotiations on the territory of Ukraine should be conducted exclusively by Zelensky, - Macron

According to the statement, defense cooperation and concrete decisions to further strengthen Ukraine were also in focus.

"I thank France and Emmanuel personally for their support. We deeply value all the assistance provided to help protect lives," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Fiala discuss joint defense projects and strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses. VIDEO

Earlier reports said that the European security guarantees for Ukraine are already finalized on paper. Kyiv also seeks additional guarantees from the United States, as Washington remains the only actor capable of negotiating with Russia at this stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the next meeting of leaders in the format of the Coalition of the Willing will be held on 24 October in London.