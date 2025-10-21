French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that any negotiations regarding Ukrainian territory must be conducted exclusively by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to The Guardian.

Journalists asked the French leader to comment on the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What did Macron say?

No one else can do this. Therefore, Ukraine must decide for itself and for its territory, he said.

Territorial concessions

During a meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations in Washington, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff pressured Ukrainian officials to transfer Donetsk region under Russian control.

According to officials, Vitkoff pressured the Ukrainian delegation to transfer Donetsk region to Russian control, arguing that the region is "predominantly Russian-speaking."

The Washington Post reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region during a conversation with US President Donald Trump. In exchange for full control over Donetsk region, he is allegedly willing to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that if Ukraine agrees to a bad territorial solution, the rest of the issues regarding the end of the war will be resolved without Kyiv.