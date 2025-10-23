Zelenskyy and Fiala discuss joint defense projects and strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke about the consequences of Russian strikes on our energy facilities. The Czech Republic is already helping us with recovery efforts, and we discussed additional ways to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience and support our people," Zelenskyy said.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of joint defense projects and initiatives to enhance the protection of Ukraine’s airspace.

"We share a common position: sanctions and frozen Russian assets must be directed toward supporting Ukraine, toward our protection and defense.

I sincerely thank the Czech people and the Prime Minister for their warmth, solidarity, and all the assistance Ukraine feels every day," the president added.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that in 2025, Ukraine would receive 1.8 million artillery shells as part of the Czech Initiative.