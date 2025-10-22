"Coalition of Willing" must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy

Security guarantees for Ukraine are a key element in ending Russia’s war against the country, and the "Coalition of the Willing" must finalize them as soon as possible.

As Censor.NET reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference in Sweden on Wednesday.

"We will have a very important meeting in the United Kingdom. Some partners will attend in person, and many others will join online. Our Coalition of the Willing must finalize, as soon as possible, the security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that these guarantees are a crucial component in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine to purchase up to 150 state-of-art Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for AFU

Zelenskyy noted that ending Russian aggression and stopping Putin is not enough — it is necessary to prevent any possible recurrence of Russian aggression in the future, and that is precisely why Ukraine needs security guarantees.

"We discussed this for two hours with the President of the United States. Regarding specific steps," the President added.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s proposal to "stop where they are": It’s good compromise, but Putin will be against it

As a reminder, earlier reports said that European security guarantees for Ukraine are already finalized on paper. Ukraine also needs security guarantees from the United States, as only Washington is currently in a position to engage in direct dialogue with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the next meeting of leaders in the Coalition of the Willing format will take place on October 24 in London.