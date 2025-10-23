Frozen Russian assets, strengthening air defence and restoring energy: Zelenskyy met with Merz. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel.

"We discussed ways to strengthen our air defense and coordinated further steps ahead of the upcoming ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting in London," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy also briefed Merz on the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the restoration efforts, and what is needed to ensure reliable power supply for Ukrainian cities and communities.

"We are counting on Germany's leadership in supporting our energy sector - both in equipment and finance," the President added.

The parties also focused on solutions that could further strengthen Ukraine's air defence. Zelenskyy also thanked Germany for its significant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian lives and its readiness to continue to help.

"We also talked about the mechanism of using frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine - it is important that Germany's support is also there," Zelenskyy said.