Number of airports in Russian Federation have suspended operations, and some flights have been cancelled

On the night of 4 November, airports in several regions of the Russian Federation suspended operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rosaviatsiya.

In particular, restrictions were imposed on flights in the Volgograd region. Airports in Nizhnekamsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Samara are not operating.

Temporary restrictions on take-off and landing have been introduced at airports in Kazan and Ufa.

Operation "Carpet": what is known?

"Operation Carpet" (or "Carpet Mode") is an emergency measure in Russian aviation that means the complete closure of airspace to civil aircraft. This mode is introduced in response to a potential threat, such as the detection of drones. All aircraft within the regime's zone of operation must immediately land at the nearest airport or leave the zone.

