Kursk region left without power due to strikes on substation

In the Russian city of Rylsk, Kursk Region, an accident occurred at a power substation as a result of a strike by four drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein. He said that power engineers are already working to restore power supply.

As a result of the attack, more than 16,000 consumers in the Rylsk, Glushkovsky and Korenevsky districts were left without electricity.

According to local public sources, the attack by unknown drones began at around 9 p.m.

Half an hour later, reports emerged that four drones had hit a 500 kW power substation in Frolovo.

Other strikes on Russian territory

On the night of Sunday, 2 November, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The port city of Tuapse was under attack.

According to preliminary information, drones struck "Pier 1 of the Tuapse oil terminal" in Tuapse.

On the evening of 28 October, drones also attacked Moscow.

As a result, two airports were suspended - Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

UAV attacks on Moscow were also reported on 26 and 27 October.

We also reported that on the night of 28 October, explosions were heard at the "NS-OIL" oil depot in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia. The facility was hit several times, causing serious damage to the enterprise's infrastructure.

