Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,145,670 people (+840 per day), 11,326 tanks, 34,249 artillery systems, 23,532 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,145,670 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 4 November 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,145,670 (+840) individuals
  • tanks – 11,326 (+5) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,532 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 34,249 (+42) units
  • MLRS – 1,535 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,235 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 77,860 (+425) units.
  • cruise missiles – 3,918 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit.
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 66,504 (+93) units.
  • special equipment – 3,990 (+1) units.

