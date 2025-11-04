Ukrainian soldier eliminated three invaders in Pokrovsk with shots to head. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier destroying occupiers with small arms fire in close combat in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces soldier eliminated three occupiers who were trying to pass by the building.

After a brief exchange of fire, the Ukrainian soldier fired control shots at the invaders' heads.

