ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11048 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
16 015 23

Ukrainian soldier eliminated three invaders in Pokrovsk with shots to head. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier destroying occupiers with small arms fire in close combat in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces soldier eliminated three occupiers who were trying to pass by the building.

After a brief exchange of fire, the Ukrainian soldier fired control shots at the invaders' heads.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: They flew over enemy’s trench line and eliminated 13 occupiers: combat work of 60th SMB. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10439) elimination (6151) Donetsk region (4806) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3133) Pokrovsk (586) Pokrovskyy district (906)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 