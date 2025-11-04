16 015 23
Ukrainian soldier eliminated three invaders in Pokrovsk with shots to head. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier destroying occupiers with small arms fire in close combat in Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces soldier eliminated three occupiers who were trying to pass by the building.
After a brief exchange of fire, the Ukrainian soldier fired control shots at the invaders' heads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password