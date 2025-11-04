Ruscists killed two civilians and dog walking under white flag in Kharkiv region with drone. VIDEO

Russian invaders committed another war crime by killing civilians in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

The video was released by the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

Details

On 3 October, Russian occupiers struck civilians moving along a road under a white flag with a drone.

Two people and a dog were killed in the attack.

"There were no military objects or positions nearby," the defenders said.

Filming for propaganda

According to the military, the invaders themselves filmed the attack with the aim of further disseminating the footage in propaganda materials and falsely accusing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This fact testifies to the systematic practice of disinformation and attempts to shift the blame for war crimes onto our side. This crime is another evidence that the occupiers have no concept of honour, morality or law," the 77th Brigade concluded.

