Colombian mercenaries fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are executing civilian Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the interception of the words of one of the commanders in Spanish.

Thus, mercenaries from Colombia, who are fighting as part of the 30th separate motorised rifle brigade, which is part of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, were ordered to kill civilians.

The commander separately ordered to shoot women and children:

"When there is fog, haze, so that they are not identified, let them eliminate all people who are enemies: on motorbikes, on bicycles, women and children, women and children."

Watch more: Defense Forces eliminate about 500 foreign mercenaries from 28 countries fighting on Russia’s side. VIDEO

Killing of civilians by Russian troops

The DIU reminded that war crimes are a regular practice of the 30th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, inspired by the command.

Only three days ago, the military of this brigade shot civilians on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

"Now the Russian command is trying to extend this practice to foreign citizens fighting for moscow in order to make them accomplices in crimes against the civilian population," the intelligence added.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel