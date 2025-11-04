Praised Putin: Polish court refuses to arrest anti-Ukrainian activist

Next week, the Gdynia prosecutor's office will decide whether to appeal the court's decision to refuse to arrest anti-Ukrainian activist Piotr N., known under the pseudonym "Nazar."

This was reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, six new charges have been brought against him. Nazar is accused, in particular, of publishing a video about "white weapons," making threats, and propagating violence and inciting hatred on national and religious grounds. These six charges relate to actions he committed last week, but he has already received dozens of other charges.

Court refusal to take the accused into custody

The prosecutor's office requested that the 44-year-old man be remanded in custody for three months, but the District Court in Gdynia refused. The court ruled that there were no grounds for arrest, as the threats were not serious enough and the suspect did not have access to his online materials.

Instead of being arrested, Nazar will be under police supervision twice a week and cannot come within 100 meters of the victims.

Appealing a decision

The prosecutor's office plans to decide next week whether to appeal the decision.

What preceded it?

In Poland, a 44-year-old activist and streamer Piotr N., better known under the pseudonym Nazar, was detained. He faces a number of charges, including inciting hatred on national and religious grounds, threats, propaganda of violence, and dissemination of symbols supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.