Norway strengthens border with Russia with fences, drones and new surveillance systems

Norway has announced a major upgrade of its 198-kilometer border with Russia, which includes installing new fences, surveillance systems, and using drones to improve monitoring.

This was reported by Dagen, according to Censor.NET.

According to the Norwegian Police Directorate, fences will be installed at key points, including Skafferhullet, a former border crossing in Sør-Varanger, and at the only official checkpoint in Storskog. Modern sensors and cameras will be installed to monitor activity along the border.

Finnmark County Police Chief Ellen Katrine Hetta noted that drones will be used in certain areas to enhance aerial surveillance.

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The project is partly funded by the European Commission.

Norway has already received €16.4 million from the European Commission to implement the project. The new fence in Skaffehullet will cost around €400,000.

Lieutenant Colonel Rune Rippon from the Defense Staff emphasized that the military and police are strengthening cooperation within the initiative. "The security situation in Europe means that Norway is taking a number of measures to strengthen border control," he said.

Earlier, Barents Observer reported that Norway had already begun construction of a taller and more secure fence in Storskog in early 2025 in response to the growing threat from Russia.

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