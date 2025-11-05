Russian port of Tuapse halts fuel exports after drone attack - Reuters
The Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, and the local oil refinery has stopped processing crude oil following attacks by Ukrainian drones on November 2.
This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
Oil refining has been halted
The interlocutors noted that the Rosneft-controlled oil refinery, which exports most of its products, stopped processing the next day due to damage to port infrastructure.
Before the UAV attack, Tuapse was expected to increase its exports of petroleum products in November. Analysts estimated that three tankers were in the port at the time of the attack, ready to load oil, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.
As of November 5, all vessels had been moved away from the berths and anchored near the port.
What is known about the company?
The Tuapse plant is export-oriented and has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day. The enterprise produces oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and high-sulfur diesel fuel.
The oil refinery, which has been targeted by drones several times, supplies its products mainly to China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Turkey.
Attack on Tuapse
- On the night of Sunday, November 2, drones attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. The port city of Tuapse was under attack. Drones from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, in cooperation with other security and defense forces, struck a tanker and the loading infrastructure of an oil terminal.
- According to intelligence reports, five drone strikes were recorded. As a result of the strikes, a tanker caught fire and at least four oil loading stands used for loading and unloading tankers were put out of operation. Port buildings were also damaged.
- According to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, at least three ships were in the terminal at the time of the strike.
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