Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnorad agglomeration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff.

Ukrainian units are not surrounded, and measures are continuing to block the enemy, which is attempting to gain a foothold in the city of Pokrovsk.

According to military sources, assault units from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, SSS operators, combined groups from the Special Operations Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are operating in Pokrovsk. Units defending the city have been reinforced.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,146,570 people (+900 per day), 11,329 tanks, 34,273 artillery systems, 23,535 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Elimination of the occupiers

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers and wounded another 64. Fifty-eight enemy infantry shelters in the city and its surroundings were destroyed or damaged.

Since the beginning of the week, Russian troops have lost 249 personnel (159 irretrievably), seven UAV control points, 26 vehicles and motorcycles, a tank, and an armored combat vehicle in the Pokrovsk direction.

Dobropil Operation

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive flanks and logistical routes. The Dobropillia operation continues—over the past day, units have advanced between 100 and 700 meters. A total of 188.9 km² of territory has been liberated, and another 249.9 km² has been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.