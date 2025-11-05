Ukraine has been granted "Enhanced Partnership" status with Combined Joint Task Force, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has been granted "Enhanced Partnership" status with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The relevant memorandum was signed by the defense ministers of the JEF member states. This is the first time that such status has been granted to a country that is not a member of the alliance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"I am grateful to Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik and British Defense Minister John Healey for the invitation. Thanks to the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is represented for the first time at a meeting of defense ministers of JEF member countries—a historic moment," Shmyhal wrote.

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Combined expeditionary forces

Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) – a coalition established by the United Kingdom in 2015 with the participation of nine other Northern European countries: Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

Ukraine is capable of strengthening the JEF. We will share our knowledge in the areas of countering hybrid aggression, the use of air defense forces, the use of drones, the protection of national infrastructure, and the conduct of long-range strikes.

We plan to involve the Armed Forces of Ukraine in joint exercises to achieve full interoperability and readiness to act together in crisis situations.

Ukraine's contribution to JEF

Ukraine is ready to continue contributing to the achievement of these goals through joint training, innovative partnerships, and cooperation in the defense industry. In turn, Ukraine expects its partners to provide access to European technologies and production facilities, which could serve as a basis for establishing joint production.

"I am grateful to Norway for organizing today's meeting, to the United Kingdom for its continued leadership, and to all JEF participants for their steadfast support and commitment to our common goal. Together, we will be able to deter aggression, protect our people, and ensure a peaceful, stable Europe for future generations," Shmyhal emphasized.