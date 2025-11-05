Zelenskyy speaks with Japan’s new prime minister Takaichi: talks focus on joint weapons production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Japan’s prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, who recently took office.

The head of the state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET says.

Details of the call

"We discussed how we can combine our efforts so that both our peoples and our regions enjoy greater security and development. We are grateful to Japan for its steadfast assistance and principled stance throughout the period since the start of the Russian invasion.

"We share the same understanding of the dangers the Russian war poses to everyone in the world, and we are ready to work together to develop the most advanced technologies to protect lives, given the changes and challenges brought by this war," the statement said.

Arms exports

Zelenskyy told Takaichi of Ukraine’s plans to develop controlled arms exports and to build strong partnerships for the co-production of modern weaponry.

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"I also informed her of our need to strengthen air defence to protect lives in our cities and our energy infrastructure, which remains Russia’s primary target.



"We highly appreciate Japan’s and the Prime Minister’s readiness to assist us in the energy sector by providing relevant equipment. This will help our cities and communities get through the winter. Naturally, we are also interested in expanding cooperation with Japan on reconstruction and recovery," the president added.

The two sides also discussed the diplomatic situation and ways to apply effective pressure on Russia to compel it to engage in genuine diplomacy and end the war.

Zelenskyy invited Takaichi to visit Ukraine.

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