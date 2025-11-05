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Ruscists hit coal enterprises in Donetsk region with KABs: they are no longer operational

Russian forces hit coal enterprises in Donetsk region

Russian forces have shelled coal industry enterprises in the Donetsk region.

The Energy Ministry’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of five airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Donetsk region, facilities belonging to coal industry enterprises were hit," the statement said.

Read more: Russians shelled Sumy region 53 times: 2 people wounded, high-rise buildings damaged

Consequences

A boiler house, administrative and storage buildings were damaged. The enterprises are currently not operating.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.

See more: Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk: rescue unit hit, two women wounded. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17273) coal (101) Donetsk region (5763) Ministry of Energy (227)
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