Ruscists hit coal enterprises in Donetsk region with KABs: they are no longer operational
Russian forces have shelled coal industry enterprises in the Donetsk region.
The Energy Ministry’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"As a result of five airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Donetsk region, facilities belonging to coal industry enterprises were hit," the statement said.
Consequences
A boiler house, administrative and storage buildings were damaged. The enterprises are currently not operating.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.
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