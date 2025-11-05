Nawrocki stated that there was "lack of gratitude" to Polish people for their support

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that supporting Ukraine cannot mean abandoning Warsaw's national interests. The politician recalled problems that have remained unresolved for years, from the issue of exhumations in Volhynia to the "lack of gratitude towards the Polish people."

He made this statement during a joint address with the President of Slovakia, according to Polityka magazine, as reported by Censor.NET.

Poland's aid to Ukraine

"Assistance to Ukraine and a clear position on whom we support in this conflict... does not exempt me, as President of Poland, from the obligation to demand the resolution of Polish issues in the international arena in relations with Ukraine," Nawrocki emphasized.

According to him, Warsaw has been actively helping Kyiv since 2022.

He pointed out that Poland had provided Ukraine with €15 billion in aid, with another €5 billion coming from Polish society.

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"Lack of gratitude" on the part of Ukraine

The Polish leader said that he "cares" about some of the actions taken by the Ukrainian side.

"The lack of gratitude to the Polish people, unresolved issues of exhumation in Volhynia, and the agricultural crisis that has flooded Poland are issues that remain important," he stressed.

Who does Nawrocki support in the war?

Nawrocki clarified that, in his opinion, Poland does not have to choose between "solidarity and defending its own interests."

He noted that his attitude toward Russia is well known: he "does not trust Russia in any way" and is even on the list of persons persecuted in the Russian Federation.

"I believe that it is possible to support Ukraine, clearly articulate our concerns regarding Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation, and at the same time stand by Poland's national goals and defend the interests of the Polish state," the politician added.