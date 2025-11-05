Drone from 12th Azov Brigade eliminated occupier: he tried to fight back and lost his limbs

Ukrainian drone operators from the 6th Special Purpose Battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade struck an occupier who tried to fend off the drone in the Toretsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the terrified Russian soldier first tried to run away from the drone but then decided to engage in a kind of "fistfight" with the Ukrainian UAV.

As a result of the "duel," the occupier lost several limbs and was eliminated.

The video of the strike on the Russian soldier was posted on social media.

It was previously reported that the Azov regiment destroyed 1,127 pieces of equipment in October.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: In Pokrovsk direction, kamikaze drone struck Russian Desertcross all-terrain vehicle with infantry. VIDEO