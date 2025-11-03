1,127 pieces of equipment destroyed in October: combat work of Azov regiment. VIDEO

National Guard service members are steadfastly holding their sectors of the front, destroying enemy equipment and manpower daily and degrading Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" are successfully eliminating the enemy in the Dobropillia area.

The soldiers reported on the results of their combat operations in October.

Destroyed:

▪️ 39 tanks

▪️ 108 armoured vehicles

▪️ 429 vehicles

▪️ 358 artillery systems

▪️ 165 radar stations

▪️ 2 anti-aircraft missile systems

▪️ 14 mortars

▪️ 12 electronic warfare systems

▪️ 84 ammunition and fuel depots

The comments on the video say:

Behind every piece of destroyed equipment is the result of the teamwork of our guardsmen.

The fighters showed footage of their work on their official Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that a massive mechanised attack by the occupiers near Dobropillia was repelled: the enemy lost 15 pieces of equipment.

