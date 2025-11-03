Occupiers were hiding in tree lines in Kharkiv region: Khartiia drone operators eliminated 11 invaders. VIDEO

The 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine released footage showing its strikes on occupiers in tree lines in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, after a failed attempt to advance in the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops abandoned their equipment and tried to hide.

During terrain reconnaissance, "Khartiia" drone operators eliminated 11 enemy infantrymen who were hiding in the bushes.

It was also reported that 619 occupiers and over 100 pieces of equipment were taken out: the results of Khartiia's combat operations in October.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,144,830 people (+1,160 per day), 11,321 tanks, 34,207 artillery systems, 23,531 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC