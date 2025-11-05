Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts passenger trains traffic heading towards Kramatorsk direction

Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily restricted train traffic toward Kramatorsk up to the border of Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"A difficult but necessary decision to save lives was made jointly with Ukrzaliznytsia, we are temporarily limiting train movement toward Kramatorsk up to the border of Kharkiv region. The decision is driven by security considerations," Filashkin wrote.

How passenger transport is organized

: The temporary restriction applies to:

five long-distance trains operating toward Kramatorsk;

• local routes within Donetsk region, including Bantyshove–Kramatorsk and Sloviansk–Raihorodok.

"Train attendants and station staff will help passengers navigate on site and assist during transfers. Passenger safety remains our top priority," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Bus shuttles have been arranged between Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and the temporary terminal station. Train traffic will resume as soon as conditions allow.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board member Serhii Leshchenko stated that the company must be saved or it risks being lost, speaking during a session of the Verkhovna Rada.