Trump is capable of getting Putin to negotiating table - British Defense Minister Healey

US President Donald Trump is capable of persuading Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to begin peace talks on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Politico by British Defense Minister John Healey.

When asked whether achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine would be more difficult than in Gaza, Healey replied that the two cases could not be compared, with one exception.

"President Trump is a figure who can bring Putin to the negotiating table and possibly put an end to the fighting," he said.

Healey emphasized that the activities of the "coalition of the willing" — a group of Ukraine's allies who have committed to guaranteeing security in the event of a ceasefire — are constantly being adapted and updated. According to him, this is necessary so that partners can be confident that when peace comes, whenever that may be, they will be ready to intervene quickly and help ensure stability.

The coalition headquarters is currently located in Paris and includes senior officials from the British armed forces.

Healey's comments came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Norwegian city of Bodø, where a new cooperation agreement with Ukraine was signed.

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Peace plan for Ukraine from the "Coalition of the Willing"

The countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" are developing a new peace plan for Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire with Russia. The peace initiative includes 12 points, which are structured around two stages: the first is "ceasefire" and the second is "negotiations." In particular:

The start of negotiations on the final line of contact, which will remain in place until the parties agree on permanent control of the occupied territories.

The "Coalition of the Willing" promises security guarantees for Ukraine, but no details are provided.

High-level dialogue is maintained between Kyiv and Moscow with the aim of "enhancing mutual understanding and respect for linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity."

The reconstruction of Ukraine is being financed through a special fund, for which frozen Russian assets can be used.

Sanctions against Russia are gradually being lifted in accordance with the plan. Kyiv and Moscow will begin the process of agreeing on compensation for war damages using frozen Russian assets (totaling more than €200 billion).

A so-called snapback mechanism is also proposed, whereby all sanctions and isolation measures would automatically be reinstated against Moscow in the event of a renewed Russian attack on Ukraine.

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