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Putin is urged to immediately begin preparations for "full-scale nuclear tests"

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has proposed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin immediately begin full-scale nuclear tests.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a meeting.

According to the minister, the United States is actively building up its strategic offensive weapons and consistently withdrawing from strategic stability treaties.

"I believe it is advisable to begin preparations for full-scale nuclear tests immediately. The readiness of the Central Test Site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago allows for their prompt execution," Belousov said.

During the meeting, the defense minister of the occupying state also claimed that the United States allegedly rehearsed a preemptive nuclear missile strike on Russia during exercises in October.

Putin ordered preparations for nuclear weapons testing to begin.

"I instruct the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, intelligence agencies, and relevant civilian departments to gather additional information on the issue, analyze it within the Security Council, and submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests," the dictator said.

Read more: EU’s strategy towards Russia is outdated, new one should be developed, - Kubilius

Background

Read more: US will begin immediate nuclear weapons testing, - Trump

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Putin Volodymyr (4044) Russia (13691) nuclear weapon (449) nuclear security (162) Belousov Andrii (11)
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