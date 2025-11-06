Law enforcement officers were searching for head of Darnytskyi Police Department, Ryabianskyi: he was detained

Law enforcement officers are searching for Yurii Rybianskyi, head of the Darnytskyi Police Department in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Kyiv National Police, according to Censor.NET

The reason

It is noted that the man did not report for duty and is not responding to communications.

"Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for the police officer as part of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder marked as ’missing').

He was financially responsible and had access to seized property. During the inspection, law enforcement officers of the Internal Security Department discovered that the seized funds had disappeared," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Later, the police reported the arrest of Rybianskyi.

The police officer was found in the Rivne region. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. Further investigation will be conducted by the SBI.

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