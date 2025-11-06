Enemy is actively using drones and has intensified assaults in Lyman direction, - 60th SMB

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is using "Molniya", "Kub", and "Lancet" drones, as well as small assault groups on motorcycles and electric scooters. Ukrainian defence forces are actively hunting down enemy drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Army TV by Maksym Bilousov, head of the communications department of the 60th separate mechanised Inhulets brigade.

According to him, in addition to the activity of the unmanned component, the "notorious" assaults by small groups on motorcycles continue. When they run out of motorcycles, they can switch to electric scooters. Bilousov noted that despite having poorly trained soldiers, the enemy also has well-trained ones. These include, in particular, operators of unmanned systems. There is a constant hunt for drone positions - "nests".

"When we attacked such ’nests', we saw that these pilots were being taken care of. We even saw someone coming out to help them, escorting them to the second dugout so that they would not be killed. And while they can throw ordinary infantrymen and street criminals into meat grinders, drone operators are a different caste, which they treat completely differently," Bilousov said.

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