Lithuania lodges note of protest with Russia over massive shelling of Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation a note of protest in connection with the massive shelling of Ukraine.

This was reported by Delfi, according to Censor.NET.

The document condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which have caused disruptions in electricity and water supply. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized that strikes against the civilian population and civilian objects, in particular the children's hospital in Kherson, demonstrate the Russian aggressor's desire to make life impossible in the frontline areas.

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"The fact that the Russian authorities are attempting to drive Ukrainian civilians from their homes through coordinated actions is also mentioned in the report submitted last week by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lithuania called on Russia to immediately cease missile and drone attacks, deportations, and other actions that terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as to comply with international humanitarian law. In addition, Vilnius reiterated that it had repeatedly demanded that Moscow cease its aggression, withdraw its occupation forces from Ukrainian territory, and compensate for all damages caused.

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