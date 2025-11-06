Enemy has intensified its assault operations in Pokrovsk direction, - AAF

On the front line, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, Russian assault operations have intensified. Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the press service of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Last month, the average number of attacks was 13 per day. And yesterday, 5 November, the enemy carried out 30 assault operations. Twelve of them took place in the area of responsibility of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade," the report said.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to use armoured vehicles in the Mirnograd area. Yesterday at dawn, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, together with adjacent units, repelled a mechanised assault.

Ukrainian troops destroyed 26 Russians and three armoured vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of the month, the defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration have destroyed 284 Russian invaders, with another 107 Russians wounded.

Watch more: Shahed storage base hit in occupied Donetsk - Madyar. VIDEO

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is one of the most tense in Donbas. Ukrainian forces are holding their ground, but they need resources to maintain key positions. If the enemy succeeds in advancing or encircling them, it could pose a serious challenge.

Fighting in the Pokrovsk area continues with high intensity: over the past day, 100 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs (KABs), artillery, and drones.

There are currently 1,200 civilians remaining in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and evacuation from the city and community is virtually impossible due to the dire security situation.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupiers continue to accumulate in Pokrovsk. Mirnohrad is under threat, - DeepState. MAP