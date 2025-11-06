Enemy logistics on fire: "Freedom of Russia" resistance movement has burned dozens of locomotives in Russian Federation

The "Freedom of Russia" resistance movement against the Kremlin regime carried out a large-scale operation to disable enemy railway logistics. The rebels attacked warehouses and locomotives used to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment.

Partisans strike military transportation

According to Censor.NET, the movement reported that dozens of locomotives supplying the front lines were hit. Incendiary mixtures were used during the attacks, destroying control and power supply systems.

Read more: Massive attack by Russian Federation: railway infrastructure damaged, trains delayed, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Consequences for the Russian army

The destruction of the railway infrastructure has significantly complicated the movement of enemy resources and affected the rhythm of supplies to Russian troops.

The "Freedom of Russia" movement says it will continue operations aimed at weakening the combat capabilities of the aggressor's army.

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Read more: Train with military cargo derailed in Leningrad region of Russia - media