Massive attack by Russian Federation: railway infrastructure damaged, trains delayed, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The combined attack by the Russian Federation has damaged the railway infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"Attention! Massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine is ongoing. There is damage to infrastructure and power outages. Some trains are running with delays and changed routes," the message says.

Which trains are delayed?

In particular, according to "UZ", train No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy, which is already on the way, is changing its route within the Kyiv region. The estimated delay is up to two hours.

Train No. 793/794 Cherkasy- Kyiv will also follow a changed route. The delay will be about an hour.

There may also be delays and changes in the movement of suburban trains. We will provide additional information on this.

"We ask passengers to follow official updates from Ukrzaliznytsia," the company added.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil companies.

Read more on our Telegram channel