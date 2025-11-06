164 combat engagements recorded on front line, 55 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 164 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy shelling

Today, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 37 airstrikes, launching six missiles and dropping 95 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,693 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,839 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults, with two more engagements still ongoing. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and fired 160 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 14 barrages from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 12 assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks.

Read more: 93 combat engagements on frontline. 26 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, six battles ongoing – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces positions eight times near Novoiehorivka, Borivska Andriivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and toward Korovyi Yar. Fighting continues in two areas.

Ukrainian defenders repelled thirteen enemy assaults in the Sloviansk direction, where the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Novomarkove and Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces launched fourteen assaults on Ukrainian positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted fifty-five assaults since the beginning of the day, attacking near Chervonyi Lyman, Fedorivka, Myrnohrad, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia. Fighting continues in some locations. Preliminary reports indicate that 97 enemy soldiers were neutralized today, including 60 irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 14 UAVs, one vehicle, and five units of special equipment, and significantly damaged one artillery system, another piece of special equipment, one UAV control point, and 13 enemy shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy made ten attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Verbove, and Pershotravneve. Fighting continues in two areas. Vydradne and Orestopil came under airstrikes.

Read more: West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded near Novomykolayivka and toward Novе. Dobropillia and Ternuvate came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. Olhivka was hit by an enemy airstrike.

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No significant changes were reported in other directions.