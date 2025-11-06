93 combat engagements on frontline. 26 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, six battles ongoing – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. Ukraine’s Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its update on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on 6 November, Censor.NET writes.

Shelling of Ukraine

Today, border communities came under Russian artillery fire, including Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Hirky, Brusky, and Zarutske in the Sumy region, as well as Serhiivske and Yasna Poliana in the Chernihiv region.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements have occurred since morning, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and conducted 99 artillery and mortar attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: General Staff on defense of Pokrovsk: Measures are continuing to block enemy, who is trying to gain foothold in city; there is no encirclement

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks, with one battle still underway. The enemy is attempting to advance near Vovchansk and toward Dvorichna.

the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched 10 assaults toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and toward Korovyi Yar. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka, with three more battles still underway.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,147,740 people (+1,170 per day), 11,329 tanks, 34,288 artillery systems, 23,541 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults near the settlements of Novomarkove and Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy launched nine assaults near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiya.

The Defense Forces are holding back the assault, having repelled 26 enemy attacks so far, with six combat engagements still ongoing. Ukrainian troops continue search-and-strike operations in the Pokrovsk area, inflicting losses on the enemy.

Read more: 205 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 84 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Sichneve, Verbove, and Pershotravneve. Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults, while one more attack is still underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded near Novomykolaivka and toward Novo. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: No Defense Forces units encircled in Pokrovsk or Myrnohrad – General Staff

The General Staff added that the situation remains largely unchanged in other directions.