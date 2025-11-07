Mother-in-law of Kyiv’s chief cyber police officer Kuliush acquired millions in property after his divorce, - media

The mother-in-law of Vyacheslav Kuliush, head of the Kyiv Cybercrime Department, purchased a beauty salon for her daughter and began building a mansion in one of the most expensive cottage communities in Odesa. This happened immediately after his divorce from his wife.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Bihus.Info.

The land for construction alone would cost at least 8 million hryvnias, which does not correspond to the official income of the entire family.

Vyacheslav Kuliush

In early 2022, he headed the Kyiv Cyber Police Department. Prior to that, he worked in Odessa with the current head of the entire Cyber Police, Yuriy Vykhodets.

Journalists note that Kuliush's declaration looked suspiciously "empty." For several years, he declared a small apartment in Odesa, as well as two cars — a BMW 320I on the right of use and a Rav4 belonging to his wife, Nadiya Kuliush.

Divorce

In 2024, he officially divorced his wife. The ruling states that they have not lived together since 2021. However, journalists noticed that Nadiya Kuliush's new car, a BMW X5, is currently parked in the car park of the Premium Residence business-class residential complex in the village of Kryzhanivka, near Odesa.

Since 2023, the cyber police officer's mother has owned a 100-square-metre apartment in this complex.

Wife's property

Journalists found out that almost immediately after the divorce, Kuliush's former mother-in-law purchased a plot of land in the Black Sea Riviera residential area near Odesa. This is one of the most expensive places in the region, where a hundred square metres costs an average of 500,000 hryvnias. The woman purchased 16 acres, meaning the plot cost at least 8 million hryvnia.

A three-storey mansion with panoramic windows and large terraces is currently under construction there.

The former mother-in-law also purchased non-residential premises in Odesa, where Kulish's ex-wife now runs a beauty salon.

Sources of income

Journalists note that the family did not have the income to purchase such real estate. Kuliush responded to the inquiry that the property was purchased "with funds received by his mother-in-law under a loan agreement in 2022."

Property re-registered

While preparing the material, the land plot with the unfinished estate in the "Black Sea Riviera" was re-registered from the ex-wife to the company "Vedmid Service". The company is registered in the Rivne region and belongs to Vadym Adamsky, the brother of the former head of the Rivne region cyber police department, Yuriy Adamsky.

The Kulish and Adamsky families have close ties: both wives are involved in cosmetology, took courses in Odesa, and follow each other on Instagram. In addition, it is the wife of the former Rivne cyber police officer, Anastasia Adamskaya, who provides Kulish with her car, and Nadiya Kulish received a salary from a company associated with the Adamskaya family. The cyber police officer himself also confirmed in response to a request that he is on friendly terms with Anastasia Adamska," the authors of the investigation noted.

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