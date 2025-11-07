European Union must prepare for long-term isolation of Russia - Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson

During his visit to Estonia, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that the EU must strengthen its economy and defense capabilities and support Ukraine in preparation for the long-term isolation of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR.

The Swedish prime minister praised Estonia for increasing its defense spending and confirmed that Sweden is not naive about Russia. He stressed the need to strengthen deterrence and restrict the activities of the Russian submarine fleet in the Baltic Sea.

"We have never had greater control over the Baltic Sea. And this, of course, irritates Russia. It is our sea. I firmly believe that Sweden, Estonia, and other European Union countries must prepare for Russia's long-term isolation. This war will not be the end of it," said the Swedish prime minister.

Read also on Censor.NET: Baltic countries prepare evacuation plans due to military threat from Russia

Russian Federation activity in the Baltic Sea

In May 2025, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen stated that Russia's activity in the Baltic Sea had increased significantly. This is exacerbating tensions in the region.

And at the end of June, two Eurofighter jets of the German Air Force took off to intercept a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In September, Poland and its NATO allies conducted Operation Baltic Sentinel in response to Russia's increased activity in the Baltic Sea.

On September 19, Russian fighter jets flew low over a Polish oil platform in the Baltic Sea, violating its security zone.

Read more on our Telegram channel