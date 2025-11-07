Ruscists struck energy facilities in four regions,- Ministry of Energy
Russian occupiers have struck energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Thus the occupiers struck the energy infrastructure in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Emergency repair work is currently underway.
Power outage schedules
Hourly power outage schedules for 7 November are in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in most regions of the country.
Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are also in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
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