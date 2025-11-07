Ruscists struck energy facilities in four regions,- Ministry of Energy

Russian occupiers have struck energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

Details

Thus the occupiers struck the energy infrastructure in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Emergency repair work is currently underway.

See more: Ruscists again attacked energy sector of Odesa region. PHOTOS

Power outage schedules

Hourly power outage schedules for 7 November are in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in most regions of the country.

Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are also in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

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