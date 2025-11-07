One of Russia’s key petrochemical plants attacked in Bashkortostan - DIU

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops attacked a petrochemical plant in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

This was reported by the DIU press service of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

Details

On 6 November, a long-range drone struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, one of Russia's key petrochemical enterprises.

Read more: Lukoil’s Volgograd oil refinery shuts down after drone strikes – Reuters

What is manufactured there?

The plant manufactures products for the needs of the Russian army and military-industrial complex, in particular, ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.

Consequences

The strike caused a fire in the agidol production workshop, where additives for aviation fuel are manufactured.

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