One of Russia’s key petrochemical plants attacked in Bashkortostan - DIU
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops attacked a petrochemical plant in the Republic of Bashkortostan.
This was reported by the DIU press service of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.
Details
On 6 November, a long-range drone struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, one of Russia's key petrochemical enterprises.
What is manufactured there?
The plant manufactures products for the needs of the Russian army and military-industrial complex, in particular, ionol, aviation gasoline, and synthetic polymers.
Consequences
The strike caused a fire in the agidol production workshop, where additives for aviation fuel are manufactured.
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