Lukoil’s Volgograd oil refinery shuts down after drone strikes – Reuters

The Volgograd oil refinery owned by Russian company Lukoil has suspended operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones.

This was reported by Reuters, citing three informed sources, according to Censor.NET.

According to the agency, the attack damaged a crude distillation unit (CDU-5) with a capacity of 9,100 tonnes per day (about 66,700 barrels), accounting for one-fifth of the refinery’s total output, as well as a hydrocracking unit with a capacity of 11,000 tonnes per day.

"The refinery has been shut down. CDU-5 caught fire, and there is some damage to the hydrocracking unit," one of the sources, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

In 2024, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.7 million tonnes of oil, 5.1% of Russia’s total refining capacity.

Read more: Russian port of Tuapse halts fuel exports after drone attack - Reuters

Background

Overnight on November 6, at least 8–10 explosions rocked Volgograd, Russia. Flashes were also recorded near Lukoil’s oil refinery, according to reports.

What is known about the enterprise?

"LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka Plant" is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, with a long history, significant capacity and technological equipment. In modern conditions, it is also an important object of applied infrastructure, including in view of geopolitical risks.

The plant specialises in deep oil refining, the production of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

Read more: Drones attacked oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region of Russia: authorities say there was minor damage

The enterprise has been repeatedly attacked by drones: Source: https://censor.net/en/n3583545

On the night of 19 August, residents of Volgograd, Russia, reported drone attacks and powerful explosions. A fire broke out at the oil refinery.

In August, Bloomberg reported that the "Lukoil" oil refinery in Volgograd had stopped loading oil and became the third large refinery in Russia to shut down after a series of strikes by Ukrainian drones. The refinery had already been attacked by drones several times.

On 14 August, air defence forces reportedly repelled a massive UAV attack on the Volgograd region. The falling debris caused an oil spill and fire involving petroleum products at the Volgograd oil refinery.

Unknown drones also attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd on the night of 15 March.

In February, local residents of Volgograd, Russia, were banned from filming the hits and their consequences after Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia on 3 February and 31 January 2025.

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