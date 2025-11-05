Drones attacked oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region of Russia: authorities say there was minor damage

Drones attacked oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.

This was announced by Governor Mikhail Yevraev, according to Censor.NET.

In the morning, he warned of the danger posed by UAVs.

Later, the governor spoke about the consequences of the attack.

"As a result of enemy UAV attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Yaroslavl region, minor damage was caused to oil pumping stations in two districts of the region. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Currently, the consequences have been localized," Yevraev said.

Read: Oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia and petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan hit, says General Staff. VIDEO

What preceded it?

The authorities of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation reported that on the night of November 5, a strike was carried out on critical infrastructure. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention this in its report on the region.

Explosions were also heard at night in the Russian city of Orel. In particular, explosions were heard in the area of the thermal power plant.

See also: UAV attack on Russian regions: two enterprises hit in Nizhny Novgorod region. PHOTOS