Drones attacked oil refinery in Volgograd: at least eight explosions were heard

On the night of 6 November, at least 8 to 10 explosions were heard in Volgograd, Russia. Flares were also reported in the area of the "Lukoil" oil refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to local residents, the sounds were heard in the western and northern parts of the city. People also wrote about a rumbling in the sky and bright flashes, after which "walls and windows were shaking" in their apartments.

Residents are actively discussing the incident in local chat rooms, claiming that the drones have successfully hit the refinery, causing significant damage. According to them, although the plant itself is located at a certain distance from the residential areas of the city, the attack was quite powerful and caused serious destruction.

Read more: Russian port of Tuapse halts fuel exports after drone attack - Reuters

Reaction of local authorities

Andrey Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region, confirmed the UAV attack on the enterprise.

"In a number of districts of Volgograd, damage to windows in residential buildings and motor vehicles has been recorded. As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysky district," Bocharov said.

In addition, he accused Ukraine of the death of a 48-year-old man. According to the governor, a drone allegedly crashed into a high-rise building in Volgograd, and a Russian man was killed by its debris.

"As a result of the terrorist attack by a UAV on a 24-storey residential building on Garya Khokholova Street 4, balconies were damaged and windows of neighbouring buildings were smashed. A 48-year-old civilian was killed by shrapnel from the shelling," Bocharov said.

At the same time, there are claims online that the high-rise building was actually hit by a missile from the "Pantsir" air defence system, not a Ukrainian drone.

What is known about the enterprise?

"LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka Plant" is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, with a long history, significant capacity and technological equipment. In modern conditions, it is also an important object of applied infrastructure, including in view of geopolitical risks.

The plant specialises in deep oil refining, the production of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

The enterprise has been repeatedly attacked by drones:

On the night of 19 August, residents of Volgograd, Russia, reported drone attacks and powerful explosions. A fire broke out at the oil refinery.

In August, Bloomberg reported that the "Lukoil" oil refinery in Volgograd had stopped loading oil and became the third large refinery in Russia to shut down after a series of strikes by Ukrainian drones. The refinery had already been attacked by drones several times.

On 14 August, air defence forces reportedly repelled a massive UAV attack on the Volgograd region. The falling debris caused an oil spill and fire involving petroleum products at the Volgograd oil refinery.

Unknown drones also attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd on the night of 15 March.

In February, local residents of Volgograd, Russia, were banned from filming the "arrivals" and their consequences after Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia on 3 February and 31 January 2025.

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