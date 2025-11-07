He stole over 13 million hryvnias and hid in forest in Rivne region: police officer Rybianskyi was charged

In Kyiv, police officer Yurii Rybianskyi, who disappeared along with material evidence worth over 13 million hryvnias, has been served a notice of suspicion. He was hiding in a forest in Rivne region, where he set up a makeshift shelter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Disappeared from his workplace

According to the investigation, the officer unlawfully stored material evidence, cash in various currencies, in his office. The money had been seized earlier by his subordinates during a pre-trial investigation and was supposed to be transferred to a bank for safekeeping.

On November 3, 2025, the officer failed to report for duty, and the money mentioned above was missing from his office.

See more: Head of private firm suspected of embezzling 47 million hryvnias from Kyiv city budget. PHOTOS

Hiding in the forest

Three days later, on 6 November, SBI and police officers located the man — he was hiding in the forest in Rivne region, where he had set up temporary accommodation. To do this, he purchased a minibus, a tent, a charging station, a large amount of food and various equipment for a long stay in the forest.

During searches of the vehicle and the law enforcement officer's "hiding place," more than 12.6 million hryvnias in foreign currency were found and seized.

See more: Law enforcement officers were searching for head of Darnytskyi Police Department, Ryabianskyi: he was detained (updated)







Detention and charges

The officer has been detained. Urgent investigative actions are underway, and efforts are being made to determine the whereabouts of the remaining funds.

A court is considering whether to impose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure.

The officer has been charged under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — misappropriation of property in especially large amounts through abuse of office.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.





Read more: Law enforcement officers were searching for head of Darnytskyi Police Department, Ryabianskyi: he was detained (updated)

Background

On November 6, law enforcement officials announced a search for Yurii Rybianskyi, head of a division of the Darnytskyi District Police Department in Kyiv.