Russian drones and missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region

Russia has carried out another massive attack on critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Andrii Raikovich.

Another massive attack by the enemy. The target is critical infrastructure, including in the Oleksandriia district.

Everyone is alive, and that's what matters," the statement said.

Raikovich noted that State Emergency Service rescuers are already extinguishing the fire, and emergency and utility services are working in enhanced mode, surveying the area.

According to information from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the enemy attacked the territory of the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant branch of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo in Svitlovodsk with drones and missiles.

"About 15 UAV hits and two missiles were recorded. Fires broke out on two transformers, which were quickly extinguished," the report said.

See more: Enemy destroyed locomotive depot in Lubenskyi district of Poltava region. PHOTOS

Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air strike on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

The following were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were multiple reports of hostile UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defense systems were activated.

Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk were recorded.

Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions – several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

Odessa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of attacks from the sea.

Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia regions – movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The most intense activity was recorded between midnight and 6 a.m.: the Air Defense Forces reported groups of "Shaheds" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Central Ukraine.