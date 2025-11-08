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News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,150,100 people (+1,190 per day), 11,330 tanks, 34,321 artillery systems, 23,544 armored combat vehicles

Destruction of Russian automotive equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,150,100 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 8, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,150,100 (+1,190) individuals
  • tanks - 11,330 (+0) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,544 (+1) units.
  • artillery systems - 34,321 (+20) units.
  • MLRS - 1,538 (+3) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,239 (+1) units.
  • aircraft - 428 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+1) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 78,928 (+250) units (number to be confirmed)
  • winged missiles - 3,918 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 66,795 (+72) units.
  • special equipment - 3,993 (+0) units.

Read more: Over 25,000 Russians killed in October. All thanks to strikes by our drones, Zelenskyy says

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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