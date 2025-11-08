Two people are missing after the Russian attack on high-rise building in Dnipro - Klymenko

One person was killed and 10 wounded in a residential building in Dnipro as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs. About 30 people were rescued. Two people are missing, and the search and psychological assistance continue.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"We have reports that two people are not in contact with their relatives. We are searching for them. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the tragedy to help the victims cope with stress. Police officers helped evacuate people and are recording evidence of Russian war crimes," the report said.





















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Massive combined strike on 8 November

On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

The following areas were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were repeated reports of enemy UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defence forces were active.

the Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk were recorded.

the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of strikes from the sea.

the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions - movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

the Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The most activity was recorded between midnight and 06:00: air defence forces reported groups of Shahed drones heading towards Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and central Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipro: high-rise building was damaged, there are preliminary reports of injuries (updated). PHOTOS